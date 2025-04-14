Lobbying Update: $50,000 of JOBY AVIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of JOBY AVIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"DOD appropriations issues; Issues related to implementation of FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (P.L. 118-63).

Issues related to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58).

Issues related to EVTOL funding in the Department of Defense, including in H.R. 8070 - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025/FY 26.

JOBY Insider Trading Activity

JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,331 shares for an estimated $10,281,648 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 569,974 shares for an estimated $4,424,380 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 162,535 shares for an estimated $1,161,264 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 134,687 shares for an estimated $1,030,774 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 96,920 shares for an estimated $735,334 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 70,391 shares for an estimated $509,441 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 70,414 shares for an estimated $480,325 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,525 shares for an estimated $31,872.

JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JOBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

