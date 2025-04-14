Lobbying Update: $50,000 of IRON MOUNTAIN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of IRON MOUNTAIN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Department of Defense operations, including records management; Issues related to the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (PL 117-2).

Issues related to federal records management; Issues related to federal background checks.

Issues related to federal records management; Issues related to House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Resolution regarding Prospectus PPA-FBC-BO17; Issues related to federal record storage; Issues related to federal records management for the VA.

Issues related to consolidation of federal data centers under the Federal Information Technology Acquisition and Reform Act (PL 113-291); Issues related to federal records management for the VA.

Privacy and data security legislation related to consumer data breach notification.

Issues related to tax treatment of REITS (Real Estate Investment Trust)."

IRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

IRM Insider Trading Activity

IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 443,430 shares for an estimated $43,227,170 .

. MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,001 shares for an estimated $1,024,756 .

. DANIEL BORGES (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,433 shares for an estimated $597,239

IRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of IRM stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

