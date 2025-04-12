Lobbying Update: $50,000 of IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC (FORMERLY SATELLES INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC (FORMERLY SATELLES INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Transportation and infrastructure issues; OMB funding.

IRDM Insider Trading Activity

IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253

KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867

THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625

ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618

SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301

IRDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRDM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

