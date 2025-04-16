Lobbying Update: $50,000 of INVESCO HOLDING COMPANY (US) INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of INVESCO HOLDING COMPANY (US) INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to financial services and economic policy."

IVZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IVZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR GARY C. PETERS sold up to $15,000 on 10/17.

IVZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of IVZ stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IVZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/23/2024

