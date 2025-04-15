Lobbying Update: $50,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations on report and authorization of cyber security requirements and incident reporting harmonization; FY26 MILCONVA Appropriations on VA and SBA report on expansion of programming serving veteran entrepreneurs."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 03/07, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

INTU Insider Trading Activity

INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 201 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 201 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 121 sales selling 317,228 shares for an estimated $197,907,309 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,810 shares for an estimated $15,856,967 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,650 shares for an estimated $13,001,069 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,141 shares for an estimated $11,155,082 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) sold 7,385 shares for an estimated $4,431,934

EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,409 shares for an estimated $882,856 .

. LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 879 institutional investors add shares of INTU stock to their portfolio, and 857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for INTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INTU forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.