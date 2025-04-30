Lobbying Update: $50,000 of INSPERITY SERVICES L.P. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of INSPERITY SERVICES L.P. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to Healthcare; Department of Labor regulations; issues related to COVID-19 relief;
H.R.5376 Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation ERTC clarification"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
NSP Insider Trading Activity
NSP insiders have traded $NSP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J SARVADI (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,999 shares for an estimated $4,700,071.
- ARTHUR A ARIZPE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,465 shares for an estimated $647,444.
- ELLEN H MASTERSON purchased 1,755 shares for an estimated $150,491
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of NSP stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 882,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,388,933
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 612,991 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,512,932
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 506,130 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,230,136
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 377,603 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,268,008
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 312,217 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,859,122
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 226,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,521,135
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 167,560 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,987,575
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.