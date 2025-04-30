Lobbying Update: $50,000 of INSPERITY SERVICES L.P. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of INSPERITY SERVICES L.P. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Healthcare; Department of Labor regulations; issues related to COVID-19 relief;

H.R.5376 Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation ERTC clarification"

NSP Insider Trading Activity

NSP insiders have traded $NSP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J SARVADI (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,999 shares for an estimated $4,700,071 .

. ARTHUR A ARIZPE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,465 shares for an estimated $647,444 .

. ELLEN H MASTERSON purchased 1,755 shares for an estimated $150,491

NSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of NSP stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

