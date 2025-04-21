Stocks
HII

Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed

April 21, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$50,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Navy Shipbuilding, Monitor issues related to FY2025 NDAA and Appropriations; Monitor issues related to AUKUS"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HII Insider Trading Activity

HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426
  • JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923
  • NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166
  • FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900
  • D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of HII stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.