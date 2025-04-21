Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Navy Shipbuilding, Monitor issues related to FY2025 NDAA and Appropriations; Monitor issues related to AUKUS"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
HII Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
HII Insider Trading Activity
HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426
- JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923
- NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166
- FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900
- D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of HII stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 677,775 shares (+10761.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,079,141
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 566,563 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,063,410
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 354,374 shares (+1648.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,966,054
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 351,513 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,425,411
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 345,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,215,247
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 303,381 shares (+4868.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,329,907
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. removed 302,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,165,503
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
