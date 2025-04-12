Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HEXCEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of HEXCEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense Program Funding - National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 and Department of Defense Appropriations Act for FY2026.

HXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of HXL stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HXL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HXL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

CFRA issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

HXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HXL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Matthew Miller from CFRA set a target price of $69.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Robert Stallard from Vertical Research set a target price of $65.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $76.0 on 10/18/2024

