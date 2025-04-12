Stocks
HXL

Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HEXCEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 12, 2025 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$50,000 of HEXCEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense Program Funding - National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 and Department of Defense Appropriations Act for FY2026.
Defense Program Funding - National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 and Department of Defense Appropriations Act for FY2026.
Defense Program Funding - National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 and Department of Defense Appropriations Act for FY2026.
Defense Program Funding - National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 and Department of Defense Appropriations Act for FY2026."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of HXL stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HXL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HXL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
  • CFRA issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HXL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HXL forecast page.

HXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HXL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/28/2024
  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 10/23/2024
  • Matthew Miller from CFRA set a target price of $69.0 on 10/22/2024
  • Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024
  • Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/21/2024
  • Robert Stallard from Vertical Research set a target price of $65.0 on 10/21/2024
  • Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $76.0 on 10/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HXL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.