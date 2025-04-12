Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HEXCEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of HEXCEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Defense Program Funding - National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 and Department of Defense Appropriations Act for FY2026.
HXL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of HXL stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,446,716 shares (+4372.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,409,093
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,053,467 shares (+2607.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,052,380
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 664,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,642,393
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 651,062 shares (+99.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,821,587
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 582,353 shares (+249.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,513,533
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC added 493,218 shares (+1153.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,924,768
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 487,213 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,548,255
HXL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HXL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
- CFRA issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
HXL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HXL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/28/2024
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 10/23/2024
- Matthew Miller from CFRA set a target price of $69.0 on 10/22/2024
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/21/2024
- Robert Stallard from Vertical Research set a target price of $65.0 on 10/21/2024
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $76.0 on 10/18/2024
