Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HELIOGEN HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of HELIOGEN HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

HLGN Insider Trading Activity

HLGN insiders have traded $HLGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHYLLIS W. NEWHOUSE sold 12,582 shares for an estimated $23,680

HLGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of HLGN stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 14,004 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,207

MFA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 14 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25

HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

AVIOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

