Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HEICO PARTS GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of HEICO PARTS GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to DOD acquisition reforms. Implementation of Sec. 161 of P.L. 118-159.

Issues related to Sec. 232 investigation on aircraft and aircraft parts."

HEI.A Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HEI.A stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HEI.A stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.

HEI.A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of HEI.A stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

