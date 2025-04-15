Lobbying Update: $50,000 of THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative proposals affecting property and casualty insurance, including flood insurance, auto insurance, and wildfire insurance.

Legislative proposals affecting property and casualty insurance, including flood insurance, auto insurance, and wildfire insurance.

Issues related to corporate taxation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HIG Insider Trading Activity

HIG insiders have traded $HIG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER SWIFT (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,505 shares for an estimated $11,985,504 .

. ADIN M TOOKER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,461 shares for an estimated $2,334,390 .

. DEEPA SONI (Executive Vice President) sold 20,161 shares for an estimated $2,237,088

ROBERT W PAIANO (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 13,138 shares for an estimated $1,539,714

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of HIG stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HIG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIG forecast page.

HIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Motemaden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $123.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Michael Zaremski from Capital One Financial set a target price of $141.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $126.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.