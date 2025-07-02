Lobbying Update: $50,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as it relates to Medicare and Medicaid.

H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as it relates to exchange tax credit and enrollment policies."

MRBK Insider Trading Activity

MRBK insiders have traded $MRBK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT M. CASCIATO has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $27,573 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT T. HOLLAND has made 3 purchases buying 608 shares for an estimated $8,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENISE LINDSAY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $8,144 and 0 sales.

MRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MRBK stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

