Lobbying Update: $50,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Medicare reimbursement, workforce issues and implementation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (PL 116-260).

Transportation issues regarding medical transport; Issues related to airport development and planning, facilities and equipment, and operations.

GMRE Insider Trading Activity

GMRE insiders have traded $GMRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK OKEY JR DECKER (CEO and President) has made 5 purchases buying 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,527 and 0 sales.

GMRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

