Lobbying Update: $50,000 of GARMIN INTERNATIONAL INC. (FORMERLY REPORTED AS GARMIN LTD.) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of GARMIN INTERNATIONAL INC. (FORMERLY REPORTED AS GARMIN LTD.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General tax and legislative and regulatory issues."

GRMN Insider Trading Activity

GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,101 shares for an estimated $3,241,368 .

. PATRICK DESBOIS (co-COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,911 shares for an estimated $1,569,813 .

. MATTHEW MUNN (EVP, Man. Director - Auto OEM) sold 4,637 shares for an estimated $1,044,755

DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,622 shares for an estimated $1,025,653 .

. SUSAN LYMAN (VP, Consumer Sales & Marketing) sold 2,829 shares for an estimated $609,677

LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 787 shares for an estimated $177,951

GRMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

GRMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GRMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GRMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $193.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $215.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $172.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $285.0 on 02/26/2025

