Lobbying Update: $50,000 of FUELCELL ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of FUELCELL ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to fuel cell manufacturing. H.R.1752/S.1043 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend the energy credit for qualified fuel cell property."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
FCEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of FCEL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,256,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,355,812
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 132,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,198,649
- ZURCHER KANTONALBANK (ZURICH CANTONALBANK) removed 56,906 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $514,430
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 45,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,892
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 26,696 shares (+2499.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,331
- AMUNDI removed 19,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,564
- IFP ADVISORS, INC added 7,294 shares (+2894.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,937
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.