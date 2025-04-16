Lobbying Update: $50,000 of FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trade issues.

Consumer product safety. S.28 - Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act."

FBIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FBIN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/17, 02/08 and 0 sales.

FBIN Insider Trading Activity

FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404

KRISTIN PAPESH (EVP and CHRO) purchased 483 shares for an estimated $29,943

FBIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FBIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBIN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FBIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $94.0 on 10/21/2024

