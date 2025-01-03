Lobbying Update: $50,000 of FORGE GLOBAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of FORGE GLOBAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the treatment of certain retirement accounts.

Issues related to investor access to equity in private companies.

Issues related to tax treatment of certain retirement accounts."

FRGE Insider Trading Activity

FRGE insiders have traded $FRGE stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER PHILLIPS (Chief Revenue & Growth Officer) has traded it 9 times. They made 0 purchases and 9 sales, selling 259,145 shares.

KELLY RODRIQUES (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 30 times. They made 0 purchases and 30 sales, selling 1,658,998 shares.

DREW SIEVERS (Chief Operating Officer) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 60,000 shares.

FRGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of FRGE stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

