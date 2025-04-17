Lobbying Update: $50,000 of FISERV INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of FISERV INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to core service providers. Issues related to artificial intelligence. Issues related to payments policy, and digital assets."

FI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 0 sales.

on 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

FI Insider Trading Activity

FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607 .

. DOYLE SIMONS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,078,800

HEIDI MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,033,842 .

. KENNETH BEST (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 20,821 shares for an estimated $4,468,394

FI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of FI stock to their portfolio, and 839 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Williams Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

FI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $224.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $240.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $244.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $222.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $223.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Alex Markgraff from KeyBanc set a target price of $225.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital set a target price of $224.0 on 10/23/2024

