Lobbying Update: $50,000 of FIRSTENERGY SERVICES COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of FIRSTENERGY SERVICES COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

""HR 1 Lower Energy Costs Act (Scalise) S. 4753 Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 (Manchin) Updating NEPA"

"Inflation Reduction Act Implementation S. 1559. Book Minimum Tax Repeal Act (Barrasso) HR 3210 Book Minimum Tax Repeal Act (Arrington)"

National Park Service re; Utility Poles"

FE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of FE stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

FE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sophie Karp from KeyBanc set a target price of $48.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 10/07/2024

