Lobbying Update: $50,000 of EVGO lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of EVGO lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Electric vehicle charging infrastructure funding and implementation of P.L. 117-58 (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act). Title XVII Clean Energy Financing Program

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure and electric vehicle tax credits in P.L. 117-169 (Inflation Reduction Act of 2022)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EVGO Insider Trading Activity

EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232 .

. DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,563 shares for an estimated $225,571.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVGO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EVGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVGO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.