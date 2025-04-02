Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"CFPB Small Dollar Lending Rule Fintech Charter Valid When Made Legislation True Lender Legislation Truth In Lending Act for Small Business Lending Depository Institutions Deregulation and Monetary Control Act of 1980,"

ENVA Insider Trading Activity

ENVA insiders have traded $ENVA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID FISHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 58,314 shares for an estimated $6,093,692 .

. STEVEN E CUNNINGHAM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,346 shares for an estimated $5,828,626 .

. KIRK CHARTIER (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $1,531,462

SEAN RAHILLY (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $823,871

GREGG A. KAPLAN sold 7,657 shares for an estimated $670,027

LINDA JOHNSON RICE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,732 shares for an estimated $451,850 .

. JAMES JOSEPH LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $108,144.

ENVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of ENVA stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

ENVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENVA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ENVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $108.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Vincent Caintic from BTIG set a target price of $110.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 10/14/2024

