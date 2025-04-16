Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ENBRIDGE ENERGY COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ENBRIDGE ENERGY COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy, legislative and regulatory issues. Pipeline safety issues. Pipeline reauthorization."

ENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 546 institutional investors add shares of ENB stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

