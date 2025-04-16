Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ENBRIDGE ENERGY COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ENBRIDGE ENERGY COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Energy, legislative and regulatory issues. Pipeline safety issues. Pipeline reauthorization."
ENB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 546 institutional investors add shares of ENB stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 13,268,537 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $562,984,024
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 9,621,425 shares (+396.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,237,062
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 8,171,007 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,695,827
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,242,719 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,448,567
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 4,956,379 shares (+650.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,299,160
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 4,457,246 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,120,947
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 4,426,684 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,824,202
ENB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024
