Lobbying Update: $50,000 of DOLBY LABORATORIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of DOLBY LABORATORIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Patent policy, PTO oversight."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

DLB Insider Trading Activity

DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,888 shares for an estimated $4,659,504 .

. JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $4,565,500 .

. MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,338 shares for an estimated $4,358,405 .

. TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668

RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,430,388 .

. PETER C GOTCHER sold 6,079 shares for an estimated $480,026

EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of DLB stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.