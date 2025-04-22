Lobbying Update: $50,000 of DOLBY LABORATORIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of DOLBY LABORATORIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Patent policy, PTO oversight."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
DLB Insider Trading Activity
DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,888 shares for an estimated $4,659,504.
- JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $4,565,500.
- MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,338 shares for an estimated $4,358,405.
- TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668
- RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,430,388.
- PETER C GOTCHER sold 6,079 shares for an estimated $480,026
- EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
DLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of DLB stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,887,518 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,415,155
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 1,689,815 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,974,551
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 510,611 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,878,719
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 349,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,314,069
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 311,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,322,526
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 230,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,984,868
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 181,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,136,099
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.