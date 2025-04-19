Lobbying Update: $50,000 of DOCUSIGN lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of DOCUSIGN lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the digital transformation of the U.S. Government Issues related to privacy and AI"

DOCU Insider Trading Activity

DOCU insiders have traded $DOCU stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL D. SPRINGER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 581,588 shares for an estimated $56,440,142 .

. ALLAN C. THYGESEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 95,527 shares for an estimated $8,045,996 .

. BLAKE JEFFREY GRAYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 55,699 shares for an estimated $4,926,787 .

. ROBERT CHATWANI (President General Mgr, Growth) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,506 shares for an estimated $2,753,505 .

. JAMES P SHAUGHNESSY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,286,121 .

. ENRIQUE T SALEM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $915,610

PETER SOLVIK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $912,600

TERESA BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,068 shares for an estimated $97,193.

DOCU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 415 institutional investors add shares of DOCU stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOCU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOCU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

