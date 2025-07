Lobbying Update: $50,000 of DELTA AIR LINES lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of DELTA AIR LINES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 26 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act related to sustainable aviation fuel and Facilities and Equipment funding; FY 26 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations bill related to TSA and CBP funding and biometrics and human trafficking; FY 26 Agriculture Appropriations bill related to sustainable aviation fuel and cover crops; FY 26 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill related to sustainable aviation fuel and bioenergy technologies; FY 26 State, Foreign Operations Appropriations bill related to passport and visa processing."

DAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

DAL Insider Trading Activity

DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 91,710 shares for an estimated $6,405,943

RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,993 shares for an estimated $3,708,676 .

. ALAIN BELLEMARE (EVP & Pres. - International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,423 shares for an estimated $2,523,683 .

. WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,183 shares for an estimated $1,001,818.

DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 552 institutional investors add shares of DAL stock to their portfolio, and 558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 04/02/2025

