Lobbying Update: $50,000 of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General Introductions and relationship building with Members of Congress; Monitoring relevant legislative activity and advise client on matters."
COKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of COKE stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 453,407 shares (+197133.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,288,285
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 182,146 shares (+175140.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,897,100
- NORGES BANK removed 80,813 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,823,571
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 50,256 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,322,057
- ESTUARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 34,004 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,844,699
- INVESCO LTD. added 31,195 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,305,388
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 30,309 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,189,036
