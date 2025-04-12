Lobbying Update: $50,000 of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General Introductions and relationship building with Members of Congress; Monitoring relevant legislative activity and advise client on matters."

COKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of COKE stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

