Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CLEANSPARK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CLEANSPARK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Banking issues as they relate to digital asset companies
Finance issues as they relate to the digital asset marketplace
Tax proposals and reform as they impact digital assets
Issues as they relate to tariffs"
CLSK Insider Trading Activity
CLSK insiders have traded $CLSK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER PAUL BEYNON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $525,285
- THOMAS LEIGH WOOD sold 44,444 shares for an estimated $357,329
- ZACHARY BRADFORD (CEO and President) sold 10,533 shares for an estimated $112,064
- AMANDA CAVALERI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $103,600.
- S. MATTHEW SCHULTZ (Executive Chairman) sold 9,010 shares for an estimated $95,860
- SCOTT EUGENE GARRISON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,337 shares for an estimated $14,224
- GARY ANTHONY VECCHIARELLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $7,628
- TAYLOR MONNIG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 239 shares for an estimated $2,542
CLSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of CLSK stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,860,960 shares (+104.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,625,651
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,911,600 shares (+452.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,005,952
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 4,495,966 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,212,891
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,489,866 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,171,899
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,342,621 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,182,413
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 4,336,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,142,032
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 3,606,679 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,236,882
CLSK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLSK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
CLSK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLSK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CLSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/01/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/13/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 02/12/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 02/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.