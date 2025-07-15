Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CLEANSPARK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CLEANSPARK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Banking issues as they relate to digital asset companies

Finance issues as they relate to the digital asset marketplace

Tax proposals and reform as they impact digital assets

Issues as they relate to tariffs"

CLSK Insider Trading Activity

CLSK insiders have traded $CLSK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER PAUL BEYNON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $525,285

THOMAS LEIGH WOOD sold 44,444 shares for an estimated $357,329

ZACHARY BRADFORD (CEO and President) sold 10,533 shares for an estimated $112,064

AMANDA CAVALERI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $103,600 .

. S. MATTHEW SCHULTZ (Executive Chairman) sold 9,010 shares for an estimated $95,860

SCOTT EUGENE GARRISON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,337 shares for an estimated $14,224

GARY ANTHONY VECCHIARELLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $7,628

TAYLOR MONNIG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 239 shares for an estimated $2,542

CLSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of CLSK stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLSK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

CLSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLSK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CLSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 02/07/2025

