Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to delivery, distribution and transportation of energy"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CPK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of CPK stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 383,222 shares (+132.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,503,989
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 325,476 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,496,512
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 151,496 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,384,039
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 147,638 shares (+13619.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,961,148
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 120,684 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,645,003
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 101,506 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,317,753
- STATE STREET CORP added 92,606 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,237,738
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.