Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Communications and Technology Issues. Rural Broadband Issues. Broadband Adoption Issues. Infrastructure Issues. Spectrum Issues. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CHTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CHTR Insider Trading Activity

CHTR insiders have traded $CHTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J DIGERONIMO (President-Product & Technology) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $657,321

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 420 institutional investors add shares of CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHTR forecast page.

CHTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $510.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $445.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.