Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CEVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of CEVA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 458,884 shares (+114.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,082,048
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 453,127 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,943,017
- CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE CO removed 318,055 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,681,028
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 233,093 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,629,195
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 104,453 shares (+97.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,522,539
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 92,295 shares (+206.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,228,924
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 85,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,052,749
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.