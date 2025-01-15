Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CEVA ANIMAL HEALTH LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of CEVA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.