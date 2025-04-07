Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CENCORA FKA AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CENCORA FKA AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare Part B Issues; Drug pricing and access, including Inflation Reduction Act; Drug shortage issues; Medicare physician reimbursement issues; HR 405-EMSSA; HR 5378-Lower Costs, More Transparency Act; S.2973-Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act; HR 5526-Seniors'Access to Critical Medications Act of 2023; S.2764 and HR 5391, the Protecting Patient Access to Cancer and Complex Therapies Act, Seniors Access to Critical Medications Act (H.R. 5526)."

COR Insider Trading Activity

COR insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795 .

. STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 122,175 shares for an estimated $30,068,603 .

. ROBERT P. MAUCH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,940 shares for an estimated $2,564,172 .

. SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,678 shares for an estimated $1,594,992 .

. ELIZABETH S CAMPBELL (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,127 shares for an estimated $1,107,191 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,816 shares for an estimated $974,873.

COR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of COR stock to their portfolio, and 462 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

