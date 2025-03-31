Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CAMECO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CAMECO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Nuclear energy and uranium issues in federal legislation; U.S. nuclear enrichment policy; any policies or legislation regarding critical minerals; FY 25 Energy Appropriations bill and Continuing Resolution;

U.S. global energy security policy and related foreign policy matters;"

CCJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of CCJ stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CCJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

