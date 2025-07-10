Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Defense CUAS systems and tactical signal intelligence equipment.

DHS tactical communications systems."

CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/22, 02/18.

on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/22, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

CACI Insider Trading Activity

CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L JEWS sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $494,607

DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of CACI stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CACI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/07/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $513.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $576.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $510.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $513.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $525.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $455.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $490.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

