Lobbying Update: $50,000 of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

July 10, 2025 — 01:07 pm EDT

$50,000 of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Defense CUAS systems and tactical signal intelligence equipment.
DHS tactical communications systems."

CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CACI Insider Trading Activity

CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM L JEWS sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $494,607
  • DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of CACI stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 757,963 shares (+2128.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,111,783
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 402,361 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,634,298
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 327,008 shares (+14514.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,985,775
  • RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 266,556 shares (+1254.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,804,727
  • FIL LTD added 241,158 shares (+2114.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,485,693
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 217,476 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,796,293
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 215,910 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,221,697

CACI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/07/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $513.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $576.0 on 06/24/2025
  • David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $510.0 on 04/29/2025
  • Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $513.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $525.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $455.0 on 03/25/2025
  • Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $490.0 on 01/23/2025
  • Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

