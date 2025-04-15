Lobbying Update: $50,000 of BROADCOM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of BROADCOM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"5G, cloud and cybersecurity issues, Artificial Intelligence.
Track IT and cloud funding"
AVGO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/06 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/11, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/11, 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
AVGO Insider Trading Activity
AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 663,976 shares for an estimated $120,576,862.
- MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,168 shares for an estimated $15,155,436.
- CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800
- HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,798,200
- CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $9,279,200
- DIANE M BRYANT sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,200
- KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,570 shares for an estimated $2,886,323
- HARRY L. YOU sold 6,540 shares for an estimated $1,569,626
- EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548
AVGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,747 institutional investors add shares of AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,495,042 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,056,050,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,171,849 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,517,441,472
- NORGES BANK added 14,996,908 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,476,883,150
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 14,473,289 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,355,487,321
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 12,472,515 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,891,627,877
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,033,694 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,326,211,616
- INVESCO LTD. removed 8,417,851 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,951,594,575
AVGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024
AVGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024
