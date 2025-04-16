Lobbying Update: $50,000 of BORGWARNER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of BORGWARNER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Regulations related to automotive technology standards.
Regulations regarding electric vehicle production and charging stations.
Tax issues related to electric vehicles."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BWA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BWA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
BWA Insider Trading Activity
BWA insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERIC LISSALDE (President and CEO) sold 154,000 shares for an estimated $5,329,755
- STEFAN DEMMERLE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,044 shares for an estimated $1,452,227.
- VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,817 shares for an estimated $1,201,586.
- PAUL ARTHUR FARRELL (EVP & Chief Strategy Officer) sold 20,266 shares for an estimated $698,536
- TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $690,938
- TONIT M CALAWAY (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,800 shares for an estimated $656,681.
- ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $197,334
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BWA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of BWA stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,018,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,153,586
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,857,907 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,062,863
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,685,547 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,583,539
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,649,211 shares (+241.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,428,417
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,638,018 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,072,592
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,350,517 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,932,935
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,283,287 shares (+8137.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,795,693
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BWA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BWA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.