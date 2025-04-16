Lobbying Update: $50,000 of BORGWARNER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of BORGWARNER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Regulations related to automotive technology standards.

Regulations regarding electric vehicle production and charging stations.

Tax issues related to electric vehicles."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BWA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BWA Insider Trading Activity

BWA insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERIC LISSALDE (President and CEO) sold 154,000 shares for an estimated $5,329,755

STEFAN DEMMERLE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,044 shares for an estimated $1,452,227 .

. VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,817 shares for an estimated $1,201,586 .

. PAUL ARTHUR FARRELL (EVP & Chief Strategy Officer) sold 20,266 shares for an estimated $698,536

TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $690,938

TONIT M CALAWAY (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,800 shares for an estimated $656,681 .

. ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $197,334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of BWA stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BWA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BWA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.