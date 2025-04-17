Lobbying Update: $50,000 of BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R.____/S.____ National Defense Authorization Act, 2026, Title III, all provisions related to zero trust cybersecurity mandates and strategy. Title VIII, all provisions related to missile defense.
H.R.____/S.____ Intelligence Authorization Act, 2026, Title III, all provisions related to zero trust cybersecurity mandates and strategy.
H.R.____/S.____ Department of Defense Appropriations bill, 2026, Title VI, all provisions related to missile defense. H.R.____/S.____ Legislation to provide for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res.14 for fiscal year 2025; all provisions related to missile defense and zero trust cybersecurity mandates and strategy."
BAH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
BAH Insider Trading Activity
BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANCY LABEN (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,984 shares for an estimated $2,168,624
- RICHARD CROWE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,243 shares for an estimated $700,095
- MATTHEW CALDERONE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,065 shares for an estimated $670,725
- JOAN LORDI AMBLE has made 3 purchases buying 3,620 shares for an estimated $516,502 and 0 sales.
BAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of BAH stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,770,094 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,811,097
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,687,803 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,220,246
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,517,040 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,243,047
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,405,786 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,924,658
- AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE removed 1,324,521 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,465,852
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,285,123 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,395,330
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,135,426 shares (+179.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,129,326
BAH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/29/2024
BAH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $159.0 on 12/02/2024
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 11/04/2024
