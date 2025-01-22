Lobbying Update: $50,000 of BIGBEAR.AI lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of BIGBEAR.AI lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor FY 25 National Defense Authorization Act Introductory meetings

Monitor policy developments related to artificial intelligence"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BBAI Insider Trading Activity

BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630 .

. SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,629 shares for an estimated $50,595

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BBAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.