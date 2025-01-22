Lobbying Update: $50,000 of BIGBEAR.AI lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of BIGBEAR.AI lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor FY 25 National Defense Authorization Act Introductory meetings
Monitor policy developments related to artificial intelligence"
BBAI Insider Trading Activity
BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429.
- AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630.
- SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,629 shares for an estimated $50,595
BBAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,650,340 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,869,496
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 940,171 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,372,649
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 930,061 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,357,889
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 643,569 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $939,610
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 479,401 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $699,925
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 327,410 shares (+75.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $478,018
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 292,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $427,196
