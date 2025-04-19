Lobbying Update: $50,000 of AT&T INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of AT&T INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to telecommunications industry."

T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,217 institutional investors add shares of T stock to their portfolio, and 1,118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

T Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $T in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

T Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Natthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.