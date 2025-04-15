Lobbying Update: $50,000 of AST SPACEMOBILE (FKA AST&SCIENCE) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of AST SPACEMOBILE (FKA AST&SCIENCE) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Space policy and acquisition matters
Space policy and acquisition matters"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ASTS Insider Trading Activity
ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) sold 35,871 shares for an estimated $1,016,942
- SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,425 shares for an estimated $683,900
- JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600
- RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ASTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,955,941 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,570,355
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,820,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,522,762
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 2,038,370 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,009,607
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,495,569 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,556,505
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,368,777 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,881,194
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,010,450 shares (+636.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,320,495
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 992,684 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,945,632
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ASTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ASTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASTS forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.