Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ARDELYX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ARDELYX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Assist client with matters re: kidney dialysis drugs and renal drugs; assist client with medicare/CMS issues; assist re: issues on ESRD related drugs and medicare ESRD prospective payment system."

ARDX Insider Trading Activity

ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 6 purchases buying 1,158,106 shares for an estimated $4,784,606 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 236,447 shares for an estimated $1,135,075 .

. MIKE KELLIHER (See Remarks) sold 14,522 shares for an estimated $59,270

JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,389 shares for an estimated $58,536 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,362 shares for an estimated $53,989 .

. ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,283 shares for an estimated $48,584 .

. ERIC DUANE FOSTER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,507 shares for an estimated $10,232

ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARDX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Ladenburg Thalmann issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

ARDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARDX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ARDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Caufield from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $10.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Louise Chen from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Aydin Huseynov from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $11.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Ryan Deschner from Raymond James set a target price of $13.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Christopher Raymond from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 01/27/2025

