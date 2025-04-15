Lobbying Update: $50,000 of AMEREN SERVICE CORPORATION FKA AMEREN lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of AMEREN SERVICE CORPORATION FKA AMEREN lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"issues related to energy

issues related to energy"

AEE Insider Trading Activity

AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517

MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,232,985 .

. CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535

SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275

CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901

MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087

RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067

THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530

AEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of AEE stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

