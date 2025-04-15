Lobbying Update: $50,000 of AMEREN SERVICE CORPORATION FKA AMEREN lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of AMEREN SERVICE CORPORATION FKA AMEREN lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"issues related to energy
issues related to energy"
AEE Insider Trading Activity
AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517
- MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,232,985.
- CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535
- SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275
- CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901
- MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087
- RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067
- THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530
AEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of AEE stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,901,047 shares (+1732.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,599,329
- FMR LLC added 2,539,129 shares (+96.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,337,959
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,439,811 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,484,752
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,927,174 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,788,290
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,266,051 shares (+116.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,855,786
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD removed 1,262,004 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,495,036
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 926,126 shares (+76.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,554,871
