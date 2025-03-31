Lobbying Update: $50,000 of AMEDISYS HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE CARE lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of AMEDISYS HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE CARE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AMED Insider Trading Activity

AMED insiders have traded $AMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLYSON GUIDROZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,041 shares for an estimated $187,833

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of AMED stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.