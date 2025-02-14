Lobbying Update: $50,000 of AMAZON.COM (FRA PILLPACK AN AMAZON COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of AMAZON.COM (FRA PILLPACK AN AMAZON COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor legislation on drug price transparency and market access issues including legislative proposals related to drug pricing Monitor FY 2025 Appropriations Support access to telehealth Monitor and engage on EU & Canadian digital regulatory policies Monitor international trade issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AMZN Insider Trading Activity

AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 97 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $7,917,482 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 31,710 shares for an estimated $6,161,095 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 30,520 shares for an estimated $5,813,237 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,200 shares for an estimated $5,590,048 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,360 shares for an estimated $4,482,274 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 7,582 shares for an estimated $1,445,420 .

. DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,537 institutional investors add shares of AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,096 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.