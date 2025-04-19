Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Anti-Trust, Food and Drug Regulation, Supply Chain, Farm to Market Programs, SNAP Programs and Pharmacy benefit Managers - no specific legislation.

Issues related to Anti-Trust, Food and Drug Regulation, Supply Chain, Farm to Market Programs, SNAP Programs and Pharmacy benefit Managers - no specific legislation."

ACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of ACI stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

ACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $24.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 12/17/2024

