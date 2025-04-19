Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to Anti-Trust, Food and Drug Regulation, Supply Chain, Farm to Market Programs, SNAP Programs and Pharmacy benefit Managers - no specific legislation.
ACI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of ACI stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,308,940 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,827,581
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,501,466 shares (+727.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,408,792
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 4,052,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,589,175
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,651,634 shares (+143.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,718,091
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 2,993,988 shares (+108.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,801,924
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,977,960 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,487,134
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. removed 2,957,942 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,093,980
ACI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
ACI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $24.0 on 04/16/2025
- Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 02/04/2025
- Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 12/17/2024
