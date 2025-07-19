Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education, student loans, Department of Education, medical workforce shortage

ATGE Insider Trading Activity

ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNA J HRINAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,412 shares for an estimated $1,095,630 .

. MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992

WILLIAM W BURKE sold 2,291 shares for an estimated $294,047

MANJUNATH GANGADHARAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 966 shares for an estimated $127,183

MICHAEL W MALAFRONTE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,210

ATGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATGE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

ATGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATGE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ATGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $132.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $140.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jack Slevin from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 04/23/2025

