Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Education, student loans, Department of Education, medical workforce shortage
Education, student loans, Department of Education, medical workforce shortage
Education, student loans, Department of Education, medical workforce shortage"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ATGE Insider Trading Activity
ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONNA J HRINAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,412 shares for an estimated $1,095,630.
- MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992
- WILLIAM W BURKE sold 2,291 shares for an estimated $294,047
- MANJUNATH GANGADHARAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 966 shares for an estimated $127,183
- MICHAEL W MALAFRONTE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,210
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ATGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 558,969 shares (+147.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,254,640
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 414,881 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,753,623
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 405,693 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,828,943
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 387,330 shares (+124.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,980,891
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 287,746 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,958,757
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 254,462 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,609,055
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 236,326 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,783,848
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ATGE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATGE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ATGE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATGE forecast page.
ATGE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATGE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ATGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $132.0 on 05/12/2025
- Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $140.0 on 05/09/2025
- Jack Slevin from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 04/23/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.