Lobbying Update: $50,000 of ADOBE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of ADOBE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocate for funding and policies that expand digital government, by encouraging the use of technology to make government services more efficient and effective by modernizing websites, making online forms digital and mobile friendly and enhancing citizens online interactions with federal agencies.

Advocate for NDAA policies that expand digital government by encouraging the use of technology to make government services more efficient and effective by modernizing websites.

Educate the Administration on technology solutions"

ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

ADBE Insider Trading Activity

ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,455 shares for an estimated $3,420,920 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553 .

. AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,198 institutional investors add shares of ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $515.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025

