Lobbying Update: $50,000 of 908 DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$50,000 of 908 DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY25 CR - Law Enforcement and Defense funding FY26 CJS Appropriations - Law Enforcement Funding FY26 DOD Appropriations - Air Force and Navy Funding

Border Technology Funding

Law Enforcement Funding

Navy and Air Force Technology Funding"

MASS Insider Trading Activity

MASS insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109 .

. JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,236 shares for an estimated $23,984 .

. MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498 .

. CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.

MASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of MASS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

