Lobbying Update: $4,980,000 of MERCK & CO INC lobbying was just disclosed

$4,980,000 of MERCK & CO INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, issues related to health care H.R. 1244, Reducing Drug Prices for Seniors Act H.R. 1492, To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to equalize the negotiation period between small-molecule and biologic candidates under the Drug Price Negotiation Program. H.R. 1503/S. 2916, Prescription Information Modernization Act of 2023 H.R. 1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 S. 1040, Drug Competition Enhancement Act S. 1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act S. 2076 Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions To End Up surging Resistance (PASTEUR) Act of 2021 Issues relating to, 340B program integrity; 340B of the Public Health Services Act; 340B issues; 340B drug pricing program; Drug pricing; Drug pricing and reimbursement issues; Prescription drug cost-sharing; Anti-microbial Resistance; Cost and value of medicines; Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) immunization; Vaccines issues; Vaccine misinformation; Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) immunizations; Package inserts and e-labeling Package inserts, labeling issues, and e-labeling authorization legislation; Pharmaceutical supply channel issues; Drug shortages issues; Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169), issues relating to drug pricing provisions; FY-2026 Budget and Appropriations Legislation; Commerce Justice, Science, and related agencies appropriations legislation for 2026; Interior, Environment, and related agencies appropriations legislation for 2026; Intellectual property protection and trade issues; WTO IP Waiver for COVID therapeutics; Animal Health; Animal Health Technology Issues; Animal Drug User Fee Act (ADUFA) & Funding for Electronic Animal Traceability; One Health Issues; General pharmaceutical issues; Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP); Diversity in clinical trials; Accelerated approval reform; Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) policy issues; Pharmacy Benefit Manager reforms; Food and Drug Administration issues; Public Health Issues; Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Ingredients, (Docket No. 250411-0065).

H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, issues related to health care H.R. 1244, Reducing Drug Prices for Seniors Act H.R. 1492, To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to equalize the negotiation period between small-molecule and biologic candidates under the Drug Price Negotiation Program. Issues relating to, Medicare; Medicare Part B and D drug pricing issues; 340B program integrity; 340B of the Public Health Services Act; 340B drug pricing program; Drug pricing; Drug pricing and reimbursement issues; FY-2026 Budget and Appropriations Legislation; Medicaid drug rebate program (MDRP).

Issues relating to, Tax reform and tax policy, generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (P.L. 115-97); Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169), provisions relating to budget reconciliation and taxes.

Issues relating to, Agriculture; Animal Health; Animal Health Technology; Animal Drug User Fee Act (ADUFA) & Funding for Electronic Animal Traceability; Rural development; United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Final Rule regarding use of electronic identification eartags as official identification in cattle and bison (89 Fed. Reg. 39,541-39,566, May 9, 2024)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MRK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MRK Insider Trading Activity

MRK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056

INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999

CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,395 institutional investors add shares of MRK stock to their portfolio, and 1,881 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK forecast page.

MRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andrew Baum from Citigroup set a target price of $84.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $85.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 James Shin from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $105.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $112.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.