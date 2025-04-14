Lobbying Update: $49,500 of YELP lobbying was just disclosed

$49,500 of YELP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Platform competition issues related to the Internet; Consumer protection for online platforms"

YELP Insider Trading Activity

YELP insiders have traded $YELP stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YELP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R NACHMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 55,324 shares for an estimated $1,963,254 .

. DAVID A SCHWARZBACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,874,163 .

. SAM EATON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,460 .

. CARMEN AMARA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,592 shares for an estimated $933,683 .

. CRAIG SALDANHA (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,530.

YELP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of YELP stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

