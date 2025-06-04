Lobbying Update: $49,144 of SCHOLASTIC INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$49,144 of SCHOLASTIC INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to bulk mail pricing"
SCHL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of SCHL stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANANYM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,600,000
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 838,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,828,350
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 600,434 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,336,193
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 518,351 shares (+245664.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,786,466
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 260,830 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,924,470
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 246,747 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,658,583
- UBS GROUP AG removed 234,139 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,420,544
